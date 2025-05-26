There’s no rest for the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer as she’s all set for her next title defense just after overcoming a tough opponent at the latest bygone Battleground premium live event. The upcoming match was announced after what transpired at the PLE in the first place.

In one of the co-main-events of the Battleground PLE from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Being the juggernaut that Grace is, she offered a strong fight to the champion, but she was visibly injured after being driven through the barricade at ringside, Vaquer then connected with her off-the-top-rope Spiral Tap finisher on Grace to pick up the pin-fall win.

Vaquer got into a confrontation with Lucha Libre AAA wrestlers Dalys and Chik Tormenta after her victory against Grace. As she was focused on them, Jacy Jayne took advantage of the situation and slapped Vaquer. Then in a backstage segment, it was announced that Vaquer will put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Jayne on WWE NXT this Tuesday night.

“I feel good, because I just slapped the taste out of Stephanie’s mouth,” Jayne said in an interview, sounding optimistic about winning the first singles title in her WWE NXT career. “And come Tuesday, it’s going to get so much worse for her when I take that NXT Women’s title off of her.”

In recent weeks, Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley have turned out to be quite the distraction for Vaquer and the feud will continue through this title match. Vaquer won the WWE NXT Women’s Championship this March at the Roadblock special event and this match against Jayne will mark the overall fifth title defense for her.

WWE NXT May 27 Episode Match Card

Originally, the WWE NXT May 27 episode was supposed to be part of WWE’s Tampa takeover weekend from the Yuengling Center, but WWE has since moved the show to its home territory of the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The confirmed match card for the weekly CW Network show goes as follows,

– New TNA World Champion Trick Williams appears

– NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Jacy Jayne

– Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

– Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

– WWE LFG winner Jasper Troy in action

– NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints defends against Ethan Page