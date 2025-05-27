High-drama unfolded on the latest episode of WWE Raw revolving around the Judgment Day faction in light of Liv Morgan’s return. The former women’s world champion made her way back on WWE programming after quite a few weeks’ hiatus to catch the newest member of Judgment Day tending to give her boyfriend a massage on live television.

In a backstage segment on the latest episode of WWE Raw from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan returned after filming her movie in Japan. Upon her entry, she caught Roxanne Perez, someone who was introduced to Judgment Day last week by Finn Balor, massaging Dominik Mysterio’s shoulder.

Liv stated that while she’s been gone from WWE Raw, her tag team partner and the other half of the tag champs, Raquel Rodriguez has been keeping her informed about what’s been happening with The Judgment Day. Looking forward to addressing Perez’s involvement with Judgment Day, later, Morgan instead was eager to get booked for a Money in the Bank qualification match.

Later in another backstage segment, Morgan was thus found in WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce’s office, walking alongside Raquel Rodriguez with the same pledge. They came across Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and another recent returnee, Kairi Sane. After provoking Sane for failing to qualify for Money in the Bank, Morgan eventually set up a singles match between the two of them.

In that match, Kairi Sane defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan in what appeared to be a major upset. Roxanne Perez interfered in the match and pushed Kairi off the top rope. Raquel, who was already standing in the corner of Morgan, argued with Roxanne for interfering. Amid this distraction, Kairi blocked Liv’s Ob-Liv-ion finisher and pinned her with a roll-up.

Surprisingly, Morgan laid the blame toward Rodriguez for her loss against Sane which marked the latter’s first-ever singles match win on WWE Raw in five years. Addressing the loss, Rodriguez later said that Morgan would have won if not for Perez. However, Morgan was still angry with Rodriguez and said being the veteran, Rodriguez should have known better.