WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Two Championship Matches Announced

WWE NXT will present a special episode under the New Year’s Evil gimmick at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on January 2nd. The live episode will bring in several big matches and segments to its card. The setup of the card began with two top title matches as seen on this week’s weekly NXT episode on the USA Network.

The show opened with a backstage segment where Carmelo Hayes was attacked by someone backstage. Then in the main event of WWE NXT, the NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner Trick Williams had a face-off in the ring. Carmelo came out to interrupt and claim that he knew who attacked Trick because it was the same person who attacked him earlier that night.

Mya Lynn Lesnar: Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Touted To Be Breakout Olympic 2024 Star

Trick Williams accidentally taken out by Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo claimed that Ilja attacked both him and Trick as he planned to pit them against each other. Ilja said he had nothing to do with the attacks and further brought up the theory that Carmelo faked being attacked. Carmelo said Ilja was lying and he also tried to snatch Ilja’s title away. Accidentally, he hit Trick in the head with the belt.

WWE Raw: Trish Stratus “Never Really Envisioned” 2023 Feud With Becky Lynch

Around this segment, it was confirmed that the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, Trick Williams will now receive his guaranteed championship shot at the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil episode. Similarly, the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner Blair Davenport will also get her shot at the NXT Women’s Title in the same episode when she faces off against Lyra Valkyria.

Trick challenges for the NXT Championship at New Years Evil! 🚨@_trickwilliams#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OXoUtquDEJ — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 13, 2023

New Years Evil is shaping up! 🔥#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HyDWNaIICF — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 13, 2023

WWE NXT Women’s Title match set for New Year’s Evil

This week’s episode of WWE NXT opened with Cora Jade who plugged in her return at Deadline which everyone was talking about as it essentially overshadowed the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match and its winner, Blair Davenport. Lyra Valkyria’s music hit and she appeared to point out that Cora was taking shortcuts.

Blair Davenport then appeared and bragged about winning the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge and she also claimed to take the WWE NXT Women’s Title away from Lyra at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. Eventually, Nikkita Lyons made her way to the ring and attacked Davenport creating a brawl. Later on in the show, Cora Jade and Blair Davenport defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons in a tag team match.