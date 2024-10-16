After staying out of action for the first three quarters on WWE NXT, Nikkita Lyons was back in action for the first time on TV in almost a year to pick up a win. However, the win came via interference for which we may not call it a clean pin-fall win.

On the October 15 episode of WWE NXT, Nikkita Lyons defeated Lola Vice in a singles encounter in what marked the former’s in-ring return on television. The finishing sequence of the match saw Vice firing up with a series of kicks and signaling for the end through a hip attack.

However, out came Jaida Parker to interfere and continue her beef with Vice. Parker was knocked off the ring apron by Vice. The distraction allowed Nikkita Lyons to hit Vice with a superkick as she went outside the ring. Parker hit Vice with a running hip attack while the referee wasn’t watching before she sent rolling back into the ring. The returnee was quick to execute a Vader splash to secure the three-count on Vice.

WWE NXT: Nikkita Lyons recently returned from an ACL injury

It was on last week’s episode of WWE NXT that Nikkita Lyons made her unannounced return by featuring in a backstage segment. While having a conversation with the General Manager Ava, she also had a confrontation with Lola Vice to set up this returning match that went by on WWE’s weekly show on The CW on Wednesday nights.

Before this, the WWE fans saw Nikkita Lyons for one last time on the January 9 episode of WWE NXT in which she took on her former rival Blair Davenport. Just a month before that, she returned to the WWE from a previously torn ACL and meniscus. Unfortunately, that comeback was short-lived as she sustained another injury that later required surgery.

Before getting back on TV, Nikkita Lyons made her originally made her surprise return to the ring on a WWE NXT house show on September 27, teaming with Dante Chen in a mixed tag team victory over Izzi Dame and Jasper Troy. This came after she recuperated from an ACL tear which kept her out of action for the entire summer of 2024.