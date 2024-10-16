An old-school tradition from WCW programming will be back on WWE programming in the form of NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 within two weeks. On the latest bygone weekly episode of NXT programming, multiple matches for the PLE under the NXT banner have been confirmed.

The potential main event of NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 will see Ethan Page challenging the NXT Champion Trick Williams in a gimmick match. On last night’s episode, Ethan Page defeated Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans in a three-way encounter to become the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Championship.

In the finishing sequence of the match, Evans downed Lee with the tornillo splash but Page came from behind and rolled Evons up to get the pin-fall win. Page was quick to call out Trick Williams onto the scene. The two eventually had a face-off before they spun the wheel which was stuck on “Devil’s Playground” to make the title rematch stipulation official for NXT Halloween Havoc 2024.

In the opening segment of NXT, Tony D’Angelo celebrated his North American Title win which saw the former champion Oba Femi crashing in. He declared that at NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, he would reclaim the title in a rematch between the two. The two then spun the wheel to determine the “Tables, Ladders, and Scares” match stipulation for that match.

In a major attraction set for NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, the two newest WWE signees Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer will also team up against Cora Jade and the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. This announcement came after Vaquer issued a challenge to the heel duo upon getting attacked by them, last night on NXT.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 PLE Match Card

After weekly TV Specials, NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 is being brought back as a WWE premium live event under the NXT banner on Sunday, October 27 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The current match card for the PLE is given below,

– Devil’s Playground Match for the NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page

– Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) Oba Femi

– Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade