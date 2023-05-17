WWE NXT continued the tournament ongoing over the NXT Women’s Championship, this week as we’ve received the four semifinal candidates. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was in action in a tag team match. Plus, Kiana James continued her current feud against Thea Hail by picking up a win over her on the May 16 episode that aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results,

Cora Jade defeated Fallon Henley in a Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match in the opening segment of WWE NXT. The finish of the match saw Jade delivering a chop block to Henley before following up with a DDT for the win.

WWE NXT Results (16/05/23): NXT Champion In Action

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams appeared in a promo session targeting Bron Breakker. They walked past Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak before heading into the ring to ensue a physical encounter.

Later the night, these two teams got involved in a tag team match where Hayes and Williams got the win. Trick hit a Superkick on Dempsey before Hayes got the tag and hit Nothing But Net for the win.

The Creed Brothers (with Ivy Nile) defeated The Dyad (with Ava) in a tag team match. Reid went for a dropkick on Julius in the corner. Julius Creed dodged out of the way and delivered a sliding lariat for the win. After the match, Creeds laid down a challenge for WWE NXT tag team champions Gallus after this match.

Noam Dar hosted Supernova Sessions on WWE NXT, for the first time with Dragon Lee as the guest. Lee suggested a match over the Heritage Cup against him at NXT Battleground. Dar denied but Nathan Frazer came out and talked him into that match for the WWE PLE.

Kiana James defeated Thea Hail in the next match. After kicking out of a Gore Buster, James followed it up with the 401K for the win.

WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee came out to have a confrontation with Tyler Bate and Joe Gacy as the duo wanted to be the next challenger for Lee. The champion had no problems as he confirmed his next title defense at Battleground against these two in a Triple Threat.

WWE NXT Results (16/05/23): Roxanne Perez Advances In Tournament

Roxanne Perez defeated Jacy Jayne in a WWE NXT Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match to advance to the semis. After dodging a kick from Jayne, Perez hit a Pop Rox on Jayne for the win. After the match, Gigi Dolin attacked Jayne to continue their feud.

In the final segment, WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes came out with Trick Williams as they were waiting to confront Bron Breakker. Bron came out to have a verbal exchange with Hayes before the latter hit a suicide dive to take out Bron’s security guards. Bron and Hayes hammered away at each other where Hayes clocked Bron using the NXT Title belt as the show went off the air.