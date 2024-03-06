WWE NXT Roadblock 2024: New Challengers Emerged; Champions Retain

At NXT Roadblock 2024, the new tag team champions of the brand went through a tough battle and ultimately emerged victorious in the end. After defeating Nathan Frazer and Axiom two weeks ago, Chase U’s Duke Hudson and Andre Chase went for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships during last night’s NXT special event.

Their opponents were Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker who won the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic victory to move on and eventually secured the tag team title win. At NXT Roadblock 2024, the challengers’ duo put up a valiant effort, but in the end, it was the top heel champions’ combo that prevailed.

After sending Breakker crashing into the steel ring steps, Chase took out Corbin with a top-rope crossbody and a superkick for a near fall. Corbin hit Chase with an End of Days. Before Chase could make the comeback, Breakker got the tag and cut him into halves with a spear to secure the win and ensure that the Tag Team Championships remained in their possession at NXT Roadblock 2024.

NXT Roadblock 2024: Trick Williams returned during the main event

In the main event match of NXT Roadblock 2024, Tony D’Angelo defeated Carmelo Hayes to earn an NXT Championship match against Ilja Dragunov at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 set for the WrestleMania 40 weekend in early April.

There was a point in the match when Carmelo’s former bestie, Trick Williams’ theme song played, which distracted Carmelo. Trick didn’t come out, but Tony took advantage of the distraction and laid out Hayes for the win. Following the match at NXT Roadblock 2024, Tony apologized for pulling this trick but he then called out Trick who went right after Carmelo. This came after Melo’s betrayal of Trick at the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. It seems like the two are destined to meet at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Also on the NXT Roadblock 2024 match card, Dijak defeated former Schism leader Joe Gacy in an Asylum match. Also, just a week after returning to the WWE, Shawn Spears emerged victorious in his first WWE match in five long years by scoring a pinfall win on Uriah Connors, previously known as Brogan Finlay.