Last weekend, WWE announced a special NXT vs. TNA event called Invasion for October 7, which is now being called NXT Showdown 2025 due to a sensitive global issue, as reported by WrestleVotes. This special show will again counter-program AEW Dynamite’s special “Title Tuesday” episode as it goes head-to-head with NXT next week, and it now has another title bout scheduled on the card.

The former WWE Superstar, Mustafa Ali, made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, where he announced that he was “All Ego” Ethan Page’s next challenger at NXT Showdown 2025 for the NXT North American Championship.

During his appearance en route to NXT Showdown, Ali claimed that he had no personal grudges with Page, but he did have an issue with Page’s title, as his campaign around the NXT North American Championship ended abruptly back in September 2023. Before Ali was unceremoniously axed from the WWE, he did become the Number-One Contender for then-champion Dominik Mysterio, but never got the title match opportunity.

In light of TNA’s recent trespassing onto NXT programming, Ali persuaded on-screen officials Ava and Santino Marella to give him a title opportunity against Page, which was therefore awarded to him at NXT Showdown 2025.

In response to the announcement, Page had some strong words reserved for Ali: “I’m not going to call you on the phone to fire you. But what I’m going to do is wish you the best in your future endeavors!” This led to an eventual brawl between the two, with Ali standing tall in the ring on the go-home NXT Showdown 2025 episode.

WWE NXT Showdown 2025 match card

WWE will present the NXT Showdown 2025 episode in the form of an NXT vs. TNA theme on Tuesday, October 7, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The announced matches for the weekly episode go as follows,

– Oba Femi vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams (everyone is banned from ringside & there must be a winner)

– Title for Title Winners Take All Match: NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState vs. TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

– NXT North American Title Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

– Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team NXT (Ricky Starks, Trick Williams, Myles Borne, and Je’Von Evans) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater)

– Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration, and Mara Sade)