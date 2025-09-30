For the first time since losing a high-voltage tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, Becky Lynch will be back in action on WWE Raw next week. Alongside this contest, one more match and a segment featuring a return have been announced for next Monday’s episode, scheduled for October 6 on Netflix.

On last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch called Maxxine Dupri a loser backstage. Dupri’s stablemate, Akira Tozawa, laughed at Becky’s loss to AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza, leading Becky to punch him. Becky also assaulted Maxxine during this segment, which led to the announcement of Becky vs. Maxxine for next week in a singles bout.

There’s no update on whether this contest will be contested over the women’s IC title. Previously, Maxxine came up short in winning the title from Becky. Furthermore, Becky’s on-screen alliance with husband, Seth Rollins, also continued on WWE Raw as she wanted to accompany him out to the ring for a face-off with Cody Rhodes. However, Seth wanted to do that on his own.

In another match set for next week, Lyra Valkyria will take on Roxanne Perez on WWE Raw as an aftermath of what transpired on this week’s episode. Valkyria and Bayley have formed an uneasy alliance against The Judgment Day members, Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Last night, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley after Roxanne Perez attacked Bayley behind the referee’s back. Valkyria denied being at ringside on Bayley’s corner, but she was out to make the save for Bayley after the match was over. Perez and Raquel took down Lyra, but Bayley thwarted The Judgment Day members from the ring.

In more news on next week’s WWE Raw, CM Punk will return on television to find out what is next for him, marking his first appearance since teaming up with his wife, AJ Lee, to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE Raw October 6 Episode Match Card

The go-home episode of WWE Raw for the Crown Jewel premium live event will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. WWE’s red brand show, which will air on Netflix, is scheduled for its usual 8 PM ET airtime, following an hour-long preview on the network for three consecutive weeks. The currently set match card for the weekly show goes as follows,

– Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

– CM Punk returns