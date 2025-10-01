Last weekend, WWE announced a special NXT vs. TNA event called Invasion for October 7, which is now being called NXT Showdown 2025 due to a sensitive global issue, as reported by WrestleVotes. This special show will again counter-program AEW Dynamite’s special “Title Tuesday” episode as it goes head-to-head with NXT, with the them being NXT talents colliding with TNA wrestlers.

NXT Showdown 2025 will feature Survivor Series-style matches from both men’s and women’s rosters in NXT and TNA. Last night’s edition of NXT kicked off with new NXT Champion Ricky Saints and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne being named as team captains for the WWE developmental brands’ Survivor Series teams, while TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella named Mike Santana, and new TNA Knockouts Champion, NXT’s Kelani Jordan, as their team captains.

In the main event of the September 30 episode of NXT, it was further announced by NXT’s Ricky Saints that the rest of his team for NXT Showdown 2025 from the men’s side would be comprised of Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne, while TNA’s Santana announced that he would be joined by Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater.

Also, NXT’s Jacy Jayne announced that she will be joined by Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice to join her, while she omitted her own Fatal Influence partner, Fallon Henley, from her side. TNA’s Kelani Jordan announced that she would be joined by TNA’s Knockouts Tag Team Champions, the IInspiration – Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE), as well as Mara Sade, another former NXT star, and Jakara Jackson.

WWE NXT Showdown 2025 match card

WWE will present the NXT Showdown 2025 episode in the form of an NXT vs. TNA theme on Tuesday, October 7, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The announced matches for the weekly episode go as follows,

– Oba Femi vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams (everyone is banned from ringside & there must be a winner)

– Title for Title Winners Take All Match: NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState vs. TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

– NXT North American Title Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

– Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team NXT (Ricky Starks, Trick Williams, Myles Borne, and Je’Von Evans) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater)

– Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration, and Mara Sade)