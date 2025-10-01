In the main event of the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. While the champion’s retention was seemingly a no-brainer en route to a champion vs. champion encounter with Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel, the match outcome did bring in its fair share of controversy.

The match on WWE SmackDown featured a tested lineup, but it did not go down as planned, as it featured a few botches. In a spot, Nia Jax drove Jade Cargill into the steel steps, which left the former AEW star busted open. Later in the bout, the referee stopped her count, despite The Irresistible Force, Jax, not kicking out of a pin attempt by Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton Lists Out Moves “That’s Pretty Crappy To Take” Inside A WWE Ring

It’s this particular spot from WWE SmackDown that left the pro-wrestling fans buzzing afterward, on how the referee lifted her hand before connecting for the three count, which also led Jax to break her TV character. The match ultimately finished with Stratton getting the win over Jax via PME. Now, Dave Meltzer has offered more clarification on the match finish and blamed the referee for the chaos.

“That was pretty clearly what the finish was supposed to be, and I didn’t think it was anyone’s fault on the finish, the ref just stopped counting!” Meltzer claimed during an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, adding that the botched spot was always supposed to determine the match finish on WWE SmackDown, but the referee failed to connect with the three-count. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Nia Jax forgot to kick out on #SmackDownpic.twitter.com/AX2wzUekql — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) September 27, 2025

WWE SmackDown: Last-minute change led to chaos in title match

Meltzer further noted that the triple threat lineup featured at WWE house shows in recent times, and such finishes were always spotted with Jax digesting the pinfall. The problem on WWE SmackDown possibly occurred, per Bryan Alvarez, as Stratton was originally supposed to break up the pin attempt and immediately steal the win. It was perhaps the referee not speaking loudly enough for Jax to hear the on-the-go change of plans.

Meanwhile, Stratton’s win on WWE SmackDown, marked the ninth successful defense of her title reign, which now surpassed 270 days. She will face the WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Crown Jewel Championship at Crown Jewel PLE, next weekend.