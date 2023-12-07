“I Definitely Feel Like It’s Not Needed,” Top Female Talent On Veterans Arriving On WWE NXT

In recent times, the trend of sending veteran main roster talents to WWE NXT has been seen but that may not be necessarily needed. The opinion comes from none other than the reigning NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton who doesn’t think that these veterans returning to the developmental is a must however, she did admit the fact of how much they can help the young talents.

Speaking in a recent interview with TV Insider, Stratton went into detail regarding her career on WWE NXT and the help she had received from a top star like Charlotte Flair. However, in her opinion, some of the veteran stars from WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown featuring on NXT in recent months aren’t necessarily needed,

“I definitely feel like it’s not needed. I feel like ‘NXT’ should just be for the girls in ‘NXT’ and the ‘NXT’ division.”

Do main roster stars benefit NXT talents?

Stratton further noted that names like Natalya Neidhart, Dana Brooke, or even the Women’s World Champion from the Raw brand, Rhea Ripley do benefit the young and inexperienced talents on WWE NXT during their appearance on the brand,

“But it does help a lot to have someone like Rhea Ripley come down, Dana Brooke, Nattie Neidhart to help the NXT girls and guide them through things and help establish them better. I do think it’s a big help though.”

Raw and Smackdown Superstars regularly appear on WWE NXT

As reported earlier, WWE President Nick Khan has the vision of establishing NXT as the legit third brand of the company which should have a distinct identity rather than just being a developmental territory. This is why WWE is utilizing top talents in matches and angles for the WWE NXT brand for the scheduled weekly programming on Tuesday nights.

Over the last few months, several main roster stars have been spotted on WWE NXT. On the flip side, some of the NXT talents have even moved permanently to Raw and SmackDown following this year’s Draft. On a rare occasion, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins successfully defended his title against Bron Breakker at NXT. Gold Rush.

Also, a faction from Raw, Judgment Day took over the brand with Dominik Mysterio winning the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee. Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali had also returned to WWE NXT from the main roster a few weeks ago as they were given the “Free Agent” tag following the Draft. The two have since been gunning for the NXT and NXT North American Championships.