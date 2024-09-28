One of the emerging star powers of the WWE NXT roster, Nikkita Lyons was out of action due to injury reasons in recent months. On last night’s untelevised live event, she suddenly showed up and also competed in a match to affirm that she’s good to go in the ring.

At the NXT house show that went down in Davenport, Florida on Friday night, Nikkita Lyons teamed with Dante Chen and won a mixed tag team match as per the updates came from various attendees of the show on social media. This was her first match since January when she lost to Blair Davenport on NXT television.

Going by the fans in attendance, the WWE NXT star proved that she was back to reclaim her spot in the women’s division. However, there’s no update on when she could be back on televised WWE programming on Tuesday nights. She should eventually be back shortly after WWE’s third brand starts airing on The CW Network from next week onward.

Bad Blood 2024: Women’s Championship Match Set For October WWE PLE

WWE NXT: Nikkita Lyons almost missed two years due to injury

Despite having tons of potential, Nikkita Lyons was unable to showcase her talent on WWE NXT in a full-fledged manner as the last couple of years have been tough for her after she had to spend much of that timespan in an injured state. After being out for almost the entire 2023, she made her return in December of last year. After wrestling a few times, she ended up suffering an ACL injury in January.

Lyons previously offered an update on X regarding her return to WWE NXT programming,

“It’s been a minute 8 months post op on my left ACL. now im even lmao… it’s not over when you fall, it’s over when you don’t get back up and just quit. no one knows all you’ve been through but you. take your power back and protect your peace.”

Following this return, fans are expecting to see Lyons on the October 1 episode of WWE NXT which is set to premiere on the CW this coming Tuesday in Chicago. The top two matches will see Ethan Page defending the NXT Championship against Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia.