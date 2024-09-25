A stacked match card has already been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode that will mark the show’s season premiere on The CW. Last night’s episode saw a long journey’s end of the show on the USA Network and it delivered some big announcements for the coming weeks on a new platform.

Per the announcement of WWE NXT GM Ava, a tag team match will be there on the Chicago edition of the show set for next week where the team of Jaida Parker and Lola Vice will compete against two members of Fatal Influence on next Tuesday’s episode.

WWE Raw: Last Monster Standing Match Announced For September 30 Episode

No specific update was provided regarding which two stars from Fatal Influence will be performing on WWE NXT, next week. Previously Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx, and Jacy Jayne announced that they would function as a faction with the Freebird rules being attached in their coming stints. In recent weeks, Parker and Vice have stood up to the trio to set up a feud.

In more announcement for the premiere episode of WWE NXT, former WWE Champion The Miz will be in attendance to host a special edition of his talk show Miz TV with his guests being NXT North American Champion Oba Femi and his current rival Tony D’Angelo. These two will compete over the North American title on the October 8 episode.

Bad Blood 2024: Top WWE Superstar To Receive Special Entrance At October PLE

WWE NXT October 1 episode is scheduled from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois and the next episode will go down from The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri. The announced match cards for the show are given below:

WWE NXT October 1 episode match card

– WWE NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams (CM Punk to be the special guest referee)

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

– Chicago Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill appear

– The Miz hosts Miz TV with Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

– Jaida Parker & Lola Vice vs. Two members of Fatal Influence

WWE NXT October 8 match card

– Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Sexxy Red appears

– NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo