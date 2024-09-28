The WWE Women’s Championship will be on the line at the Bad Blood 2024 premium live event in what appears to be a rematch. This title match has been in the pipeline for the past few weeks but the exact lineup has now been announced during the latest episode of Smackdown.

On the weekly episodic TV show, last night, Bayley defeated Naomi to earn the right to face Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Title at Bad Blood 2024 since this match was to determine the number-one contender for the belt. The finishing sequence of the match and the aftermath also teased a potential heel turn.

Naomi dodged a Bayley-to-Belly but she also missed a top rope move after which Bayley connected with her signature finisher followed by the top rope elbow to score the win and thereby book herself against Jax at Bad Blood 2024. After the match, Bayley wanted to shake Naomi’s hand but the latter left the ring after being upset with the loss.

Two weeks ago on Smackdown, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton challenged Naomi and Bayley to a match with the stipulation suggesting that anyone who pins her or Stratton, would get a title match at Bad Blood 2024. In reverse, a loss means that talent would have to leave Smackdown.

On last week’s Smackdown, both Naomi and Bayley pinned Jax, and no conclusion was made regarding the challenger’s spot at Bad Blood 2024. Thereafter, the number-one contender’s contest between Naomi and Bayley was set up for this week.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. Overall six matches are expected to be announced for the show as given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to host

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn (TBA)