A decorated tag team, as well as singles competitors in the history of WWE NXT, made a surprise return on last night’s episode to confront a reigning champion. While they were originally out to celebrate a milestone in the WWE, they also booked themselves in a tag team match set for next week.

#DIY – Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa appeared on the September 2 episode of WWE NXT to confront TNA World Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams in a segment. During his heel promo, he declared himself to be the most important person in NXT & TNA. Trick further said that when he gets the call-up to Raw or SmackDown, he will happily not come back to the developmental brand because he will be traveling around the world and living in luxury.

It was then that Williams declared himself the greatest WWE NXT Superstar of all time. This prompted #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) to interrupt as they said that last night was actually the 10th anniversary of their NXT debuts.

The two veterans compared their and Williams’ achievements to determine whether the latter’s claim was true. Ciampa is also a two-time WWE NXT Champion, like Williams and Gargano, and a former three-time North American Champion, which could further be compared to the single title reign of Williams.

Williams tried to attack #DIY only to be taken out by a dual superkick. This segment then set up a tag team bout for next week’s WWE NXT, where Williams and a partner will take on #DIY. Although this bout hasn’t been officially announced, Williams hinted at the match in a segment that was uploaded to WWE’s digital media channels.

WWE NXT September 9 Episode Match Card

The weekly episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday, September 9, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is already shaping up to be a loaded one en route to the No Mercy premium live event, scheduled for later this month. The currently announced match card for The CW network show goes as follows,

– Flag match: Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights

– Elimination triple threat match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal Influence vs. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley, and Sol Ruca & Zaria

– WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament: Faby Apache vs. Lainey Reid

– Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

– Trick Williams and a partner to face #DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano