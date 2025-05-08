On the May 6 episode of WWE NXT, a brutal encounter went down in the main event where two of the best of the women’s division battled it out for the challenger’s position for the top women’s title. It was a clash between Jordynne Grace and Giulia to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

With two of the veterans going at each other, things became as intense as it gets, and in the finishing sequence, Giulia ended up taking several brutal bumps to her neck and the fans in attendance of WWE NXT in the Performance Center were visibly concerned about her status.

As seen in the footage of the match, Giulia took a nasty Michinoku Driver from Grace that saw her land on her neck, instead of her back, which led the crowd to fear a worse injury situation. Shortly after, she was again thrown to the mat, and once again she crashed down on her neck, fueling injury rumors following WWE NXT.

However, Ringside News provided an update on the health condition of Giulia following this week’s WWE NXT, assuring the fans that she’s doing okay, after all. Despite the scary moments, Giulia has been confirmed to be fine and in good health, as per the source. Thus, there’s still no injury scare at the moment in the NXT locker room ahead of the Battleground premium live event.

Giulia possibly main roster-bound from WWE NXT

In the main event of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace defeated Giulia to become the new number-one contender to Stephanie Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Championship, and will thus challenge Vaquer at NXT Battleground 2025. Grace delivered a stiff back elbow to Giulia before planting her with the Juggernaut Driver for the pin-fall win. The Champion and Challenger then ended Tuesday’s episode with a faceoff in the ring.

With this victory over Giulia, Grace has now set up the inevitable clash against Vaquer for the WWE NXT Women’s Title at Battleground, while Giulia’s future still remains up in the air. With back-to-back appearances on Monday Night Raw, feuding with the reigning Women’s Champion, IYO SKY, her main roster arrival seems imminent, although reports noted that she’s still listed in the developmental territory.