Jordynne Grace from WWE NXT could be on the verge of calling herself a champion for the very first time in the WWE, next weekend. In the historic Evolution II premium live event, she’s coming after the NXT Women’s Championship. This comes as the former TNA wrestler is in search of new challenges ahead of her after becoming the first-ever Knockouts Triple Crown Winner in TNA/Impact Wrestling promotion.

Jordynne Grace was present on this past episode of WWE NXT, where she was seemingly amped up to pick up her maiden title win in the company. When reviewing that episode, Bully Ray, FKA Bubba Rey Dudley, couldn’t help but praise the way the talent used a word not often uttered inside the squared circle, “Vulnerability.”

As stated on Busted Open After Dark, Ray considered that the promo session on the July 1 episode of WWE NXT was top notch by Grace,

“I loved the fact that Jordynne used the word ‘vulnerable.’ Not enough babyfaces in wrestling across the board are confident enough to show their vulnerability, and I wish more would because it’s relatable. We all know what it’s like to be vulnerable at one point or another. Nobody wants to admit it because we feel weak.”

WWE NXT: Jordynne Grace scheduled for multiple high-profile matches

As noted above, the Juggernaut of WWE NXT will be seen in back-to-back top contests next weekend. She and Blake Monroe (formerly known as Mariah May in AEW) will team up against Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley at NXT Great American Bash next Saturday afternoon.

Then, on Sunday, July 13, Grace will compete against Jacy Jayne for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at the all-women WWE premium live event, Evolution II. As announced on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!, the winner from this match at Evolution II will have a date with TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich at this year’s Slammiversary.

It will be a historic title versus title match at the 2025 edition of Slammiversary, on Sunday, July 20, where both the WWE NXT Women’s Title and TNA Knockouts Title will be on the line. Grace was the one to have dropped the Knockouts World Title to Slamovich at Bound For Glory last October before entering the WWE picture. The winner at Slammiversary will be the first woman to hold the NXT and TNA Women’s Championships.