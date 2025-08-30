After waiting a long time to get a breakthrough on WWE NXT, September might just turn out to be a path-breaking month for Lola Vice. Not only would she be gunning for a singles title match over the top NXT women’s title, but as announced in the latest episode, she would also be going after a cross-brand championship.

It’s been announced that Vice & Lince Dorado would be featuring in a Lucha Libre AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match set for September 7, challenging La Hiedra & Mr. Iguana for the belts at AAA’s next television taping in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Update On Randy Orton’s Match; New Title Bout Set

¡Lucha por el Campeonato en Parejas Mixtas AAA! La Hiedra y Mr. Iguana vs Lola Vice y Lince Dorado 7 de septiembre, 5 PM gira #AlianzasAAA en @showcentermty. 🎟️ Boletos disponibles en: https://t.co/KhyPfAa8dg pic.twitter.com/0mUPE1uggm — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 29, 2025

As noted above, it would be the second title match Vice has scheduled for next month, as she is also set to challenge Jacy Jayne for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at No Mercy, a pay-per-view that’s scheduled for Saturday, September 27, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Since acquiring AAA, WWE has opened its door for some of its superstars to compete in Mexico under the AAA banner, and the tradition continued with the next cross-brand appearance of WWE NXT star Lola Vice, who most recently performed in a mixed tag team bout alongside Mr. Iguana and Nino Hamburguesa at TripleMania XXXIII. Vice will return to AAA, this time with a championship gold hanging in the balance.

John Cena WWE Retirement Tour Lost Multiple Opponents And Cities From Original List

Lola Vice to compete in her second match under WWE NXT-AAA banner

For the WWE NXT talent, it will mark her second time taking on the pair from AAA, having competed against them in a non-title match alongside TNA’s Santino Marella last month. Dorado will be on his first outing under the AAA banner. Previously, he competed at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7 as part of a six-man tag match alongside the LWO’s Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee & lost to Iguana, Aero Star, & Octagon Jr.

On the flip side, Vice has been a regular fixture on WWE NXT programming since signing with the company in 2022. After failing to win the NXT women’s title even after becoming the NXT women’s breakout tournament winner in 2023, Vice defeated Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan in a Triple Threat Match at Heatwave to capture the title match against Jayne at No Mercy.