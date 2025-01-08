The WWE NXT Tag Team titles will be on the line on next week’s episode alongside two number-one contender’s matches scheduled for the show. One of the contender’s matches was set up to avoid the controversy over who the real contender is for the women’s mid-card title on the brand.

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice & Cora Jade in a Fatal-4-Way match to become the new Number-One Contender for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship at the New Year’s Evil 2025 episode.

Also on the show, Shotzi, Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx). During this match, Shotzi earned the win on behalf of her team by pinning Henley and henceforth, she asserted to be the real number-one contender for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

NXT Vengeance Day 2025 PLE Date And Venue Officially Announced

WWE NXT General Manager Ava then confirmed that Shotzi and Vaquer will face off next week, with the winner moving forward to challenge Henley for her title at a later date. Since winning the belt, Henley has earned two successful televised title defenses, one over Kelani Jordan, and the other over Paxley on the November 26 episode of WWE NXT.

WWE NXT: Giulia Wins NXT Women’s Title On New Year’s Evil 2025 Episode

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom will defend their titles against OTM’s Bronco Nima and Lucien Price on next week’s show while new challengers for the women’s tag team titles will also be crowned as Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson will be battling Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn of the Unholy Union in a contender’s match.

WWE NXT January 14 episode match card

WWE NXT returns to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for the January 14 episode after this week’s visit to LA amid WWE’s Netflix debut in the same city via Monday Night Raw. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship number one contender’s match: Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

– NXT Women’s North American Championship number one contender’s match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Shotzi