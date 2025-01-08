NXT Vengeance Day 2025 edition has officially been announced as the WWE premium live event calendar for this year keeps on getting loaded up. Since TKO took things over for the WWE brand, the company has big plans in place for 2025 and that includes a big PLE for the second month of next year under the NXT brand.

As last morning, WWE has announced the date and venue for NXT Vengeance Day 2025 which will be the developmental brand’s February Premium Live Event, the first one of this year. Washington, D.C. will be the host of the PLE set for Saturday, February 15 at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

Per the released updates, tickets for NXT Vengeance Day 2025 will go on sale Friday, January 10 via Ticketmaster. Exclusive Presale Access begins tomorrow morning at 10 AM EST while the tickets will be available for purchase using the code NXTLIVE until Thursday, January 9 at 11:59 PM EST.

Shawn Michaels releases statement on NXT Vengeance Day 2025

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels also released a statement, last night to announce the first Premium Live Event in Washington D.C. since 2016 in the form of NXT Vengeance Day 2025,

“Following a historic night, we are excited to bring the first premium live event to Washington, D.C. in nearly nine years with our great partners at Events DC … We look forward to showcasing our extraordinary talent in front of a rich wrestling town come February 15.”

It has also been announced that NXT Champion Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo, and NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley will all be featured at the NXT Vengeance Day 2025 PLE, next month. This Premium Live Event will be available, live in the United States on Peacock, with a start time of 7 PM EST.

Further details about registering for pre-sale opportunities at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 will be available on WWE.com. Last year, this particular PLE was held at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday, February 4th. As such, this PLE acted to be the opener PLE for the NXT brand over the past few years.