An ongoing feud will produce a match on next week’s episode of WWE NXT where Tony D’Angelo will defend the NXT North American Championship inside a steel cage.

This match was announced in a backstage promo exchange segment between the two on this week’s edition. As such, this one is going to be a rematch between D’Angelo and Holland, and henceforth, this time it will be a steel cage gimmick match. Previously, on the January 21 episode of WWE NXT, D’Angelo successfully retained the North American gold against Holland.

In a prep-up match for Vengeance Day, Bayley will be in action on next week’s episode, facing Cora Jade. On the WWE PLE, the main roster star will be up against Roxanne Perez and the WWE NXT women’s champion Giulia in a triple threat with the title hanging in the balance.

On this week’s WWE NXT, Giulia, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez had an NXT Women’s Title Summit ahead of their title match at Vengeance Day. Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair interrupted the segment and said that whoever wins that match should be worried about potentially facing her at WrestleMania 41.

Amid the chaotic promo exchange session, Cora Jade attacked Bayley & Giulia with a Kendo Stick. After downing both her rivals, Cora also attempted to hit her tag team partner, Roxanne next, but the latter escaped the ring. Later, Bayley wanted a match against Jade and the WWE NXT General Manager confirmed the same.

A triple threat tag team bout will also take place on WWE NXT with No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights and Myles Borne facing Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. Plus, the Heritage Cup will be on the line with Lexis King defending it against Fandango, JDC of TNA Wrestling.

WWE NXT February 11 episode match card

Next Wednesday’s February 11 episode of WWE NXT airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and it’s coming with the following match card,

– NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo defends against Ridge Holland in a steel cage match

– Bayley vs. Cora Jade

– Tavion Heights & Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defends against JDC