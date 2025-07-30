In a rare sight, this week’s WWE Raw witnessed a blend of the present and the past as the current cornerstone figures of the women’s division teamed up with a WWE Hall of Famer to pick up a win. After a week’s hiatus, Nikki Bella returned to action as her comeback stint in the WWE continues.

The official lineup of the huge eight-woman tag team match from the July 28 episode of WWE Raw featured Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer teaming up against Women’s World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre). The match ended after Stephanie pinned Chelsea upon hitting her with the Devil’s Kiss.

During the match on WWE Raw, SKY shared a unique moment with Nikki Bella, as she had the opportunity to perform her signature pointing gesture alongside the WWE Hall of Famer in the middle of the ring. The moment went viral on social media, receiving a wholesome response from fans.

IYO SKY shares fangirl moment with Nikki Bella from WWE Raw

SKY further took to social media to share her appreciation for the former WWE Divas Champion. Alongside the twinning moment, SKY also shared a couple of backstage photos of the duo from the WWE Raw backstage area, “Super duper sweet moment with Nikki!! Thank you so much @NikkiAndBrie.”

While Nikki Bella has attended WWE Raw programming following Evolution, she’s not likely to be seen on this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event. At the first-ever two-night edition, IYO SKY will get the opportunity to recapture the Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Ripley and the champion, Naomi.

SKY was the former champion whose reign came to an end earlier this month at WWE Evolution, during a match against Ripley, as Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title, leading to the three-way match being booked for Summerslam.

While Bella admittedly won’t be at the Biggest Party of the Summer, she has made it clear that she will be a regularly featured superstar on WWE Raw, going forward. She came close to punching her ticket to WWE Clash of Paris, next month at Evolution, but ultimately, Stephanie Vaquer won the battle royal match to seize the opportunity.