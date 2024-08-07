WWE has long confirmed that WrestleMania 41 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2025, by airing a commercial during the Kentucky Derby. With this announcement, they also reaffirmed the fact revealed through various sources who also confirmed Vegas to be the front-runner to be the show’s host rather than Minneapolis.

While Wrestlemania 41 has a long way to go in the WWE premium live event calendar, the buzz is already there about some of the top matches for the show. The Rock being part of the show in a big capacity is almost guaranteed given he has own his unfinished story with both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Reports also noted that WWE has already been planning things for a big match at the biggest extravaganza featuring any two of them.

In the meantime, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE already had the top two bouts already been penciled in for Wrestlemania 41 a long time ago. The setup for both these matches has already been done on WWE TV programming and the storylines should unfold in due course.

“The top two matches of WrestleMania 41 are probably Roman [Reigns] and Solo Sikoa, and The Rock and Cody [Rhodes]. That’s been known since WrestleMania [40], since the day after WrestleMania, they’re booking way ahead as far the key stuff,” Meltzer stated in his report. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Seeds for both top Wrestlemania 41 matches have been planted

The seeds for the Reigns vs. Sikoa at Wrestlemania 41 have been planted at the end of SummerSlam on August 3 after Reigns made his return to the WWE. With a Superman Punch and Spear to Solo, he essentially disapproved of him being the self-appointed Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. Reigns will also be seen on this week’s Smackdown to continue this angle in his first blue brand appearance since March.

As for The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes, the seed for this match at Wrestlemania 41 was planted a lot earlier as they came face-to-face confrontation on the episode WWE Raw after WrestleMania. In a heated exchange of words, they both made it clear that sooner or later they would see each other in a match in a one-on-one capacity.