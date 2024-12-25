After a controversial ending to his WWE NXT Championship match opportunity, a few weeks ago, Eddy Thorpe is coming for the title, again in a week. He has officially been inserted in what appeared to be Oba Femi’s chance to compete against the new champion in a one-on-one capacity.

In the penultimate segment of the December 24 episode of WWE NXT, Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship was announced for New Year’s Evil by the general manager of the show, Ava.

WWE Raw: Two Semifinal Matches Set For IC Title Tournament On December 30 Episode

In an in-ring segment, Thorpe complained about what happened during last week’s title match. In response, Trick Williams stated that he would defend the title at New Year’s Evil on January 7 in Los Angeles against both Thorpe and Oba Femi. Previously Femi was entitled to get the opportunity as he won the Iron Survivor Challenge match at the Deadline premium live event, earlier this month.

However, after Trick agreed to the three-way title defense, Ava made the match official for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. Following the announcement, a brawl broke out among the three participants. Femi stood tall by taking out both his future opponents in the match and stood tall in the ring, posing with the NXT Title.

In the main event of the December 17 episode of WWE NXT that went down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Trick Williams (c) went one-on-one with Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship. However, the match never produced a definite winner as dual referees declared separate winners in the form of the champion and the challenger.

In post-show footage, Ava declared Williams the champion since a title change couldn’t occur amid controversies, which further angered Thorpe. Thorpe eventually pushed Shawn Micheals out of frustration in a physical confrontation, as he said that his foot was under the rope and that he hadn’t been pinned.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 episode match card

The 2025 edition of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil takes place Wednesday, January 7 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, and will air live as a special episode of WWE’s weekly television series NXT. The currently announced match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Triple Threat Match for NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe

– NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia