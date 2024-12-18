WWE NXT taped an additional episode, this week from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to air on Christmas Eve 2024 night. As such, the latest bygone episode w the final live episode for this year as the December 31st show will also be a taped one which will be filmed later at a date at the PC.

Fightful revealed the SPOILERS FOR NEXT WEEK’s EPISODE OF WWE NXT AS GIVEN BELOW which further noted a new championship match set for New Year’s Evil 2025. Plus, we also received a set of new number-one contenders for the NXT tag team titles.

– Stephanie Vaquer defeated Cora Jade in the opening contest of WWE NXT. At one point, Kelani Jordan attacked Jade with a kendo stick.

– Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey to win the Heritage Cup trophy. William Regal hit Dempsey with brass knuckles, and thus he helped King to score the win.

– Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) defeated Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne) in a tag team match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance prevented WWE NXT women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley from interfering in the match in favor of Fatal Influence.

– Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis defeated Dion Lennox

WWE NXT Spoilers: Triple threat announced for New Year’s Evil

– WWE NXT Championship match for the New Year’s Evil 2025 episode converted into a three-way. This match will now see Trick Williams defending against both Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe.

Oba Femi earned his shot at the NXT Championship by winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. But, Thorpe’s addition stems from his ongoing feud with Trick Williams. He demanded another opportunity to the title after a controversial finish to their latest clash, last night. The second referee declared Thorpe as the winner of the WWE NXT Title but the original referee called Trick the winner.

– Christmas Chaos four-way match: OTM defeated Myles Borne & Tavion Heights, Hank & Tank, and the D’Angelo Family (Stacks & Luca Crusifino) to become the new number-one contenders for the NXT Tag Team titles. No update is there on when this title match will take place.