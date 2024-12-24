Two superstars will get the opportunity to compete for the inaugural women’s Intercontinental Championship on WWE Raw in a few weeks. Following last night’s edition of the WWE flagship show, four female talents set to compete in the tournament semifinal have been decided.

In the opening contest of the December 23 episode that was already taped last week, IYO SKY (a replacement for the original participant Kairi Sane) defeated Natalya and Alba Fyre in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Natalya was pinned by SKY after the latter delivered her pendant moonsault.

SKY will now face Lyra Valkyria on next week’s WWE Raw in a semifinal match. Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, two weeks ago by pinning Nile.

Last week, Zoey Stark defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kayden Carter in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. She will face Dakota Kai in the other semifinal match as the latter progressed in the tourney by winning the first opening ripple threat against Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler.

There’s no update on when the finale match of the tournament takes place but it should be announced for the historic WWE Raw Netflix premiere set within two weeks. For now, the two semifinal matches are scheduled for next week’s finale episode on the USA Network.

WWE Raw December 30 episode match card

WWE Raw December 30 episode takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for one final time on the USA Network and it’s coming with the below-given match card,

– CM Punk and Seth Rollins will appear

– Women’s Intercontinental title tournament semifinals: Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark

– Women’s Intercontinental title tournament semifinals: IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Chad Gable vs. Otis

– Damian Priest, Erik & Ivar vs. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Carlito in a six-man tag team match

– R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne