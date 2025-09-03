After suffering a betrayal in a championship match at Evolution premium live event, Jordynne Grace entered a fresh feud with Blake Monroe on WWE NXT. They’ve already competed in a singles match at the latest bygone NXT PLE, but the beef is merely over. The duo got involved in multiple physical altercations last night, seemingly indicating another singles contest is reserved between them.

On the September 2 episode of WWE NXT, Blake Monroe was spotted backstage as she met up with Arianna Grace, with some product placement with Maybelline for promotional purposes. Stacks was also there with Grace due to a romantic angle with Grace, but he soon departed, after which Jordynne Grace entered the scene to have a pull-apart brawl with Monroe.

WWE NXT: New Title Contenders To Be Determined On September 9 Episode

Later that night on WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace defeated WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong in a non-title bout. In the finishing sequence, Grace dropped Armstrong with a back elbow and executed a scary rendition of Beast Mode to gain the clean three pin-count on Armstrong.

As soon as the match was over, Blake Monroe ran in and got into a post-match brawl with Grace. Monroe was sent crashing into the ring steps before security and officials from WWE NXT poured out to separate them. Monroe also appeared to be bleeding from the mouth as a result of the brawl, which continued the ongoing feud.

WWE’s Blake Monroe Admittedly Is “A Super Girly Girl, Very Glamorous”

Blake Monroe cost Jordynne Grace WWE NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution

When Monroe debuted on WWE NXT in June, Grace was battling with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence stable. As such, Monroe backed her up for a few weeks despite being polar opposites. This was only before Monroe would turn on Grace during the latter’s title match against Jayne at Evolution, leading Jayne to retain her championship belt.

Since then, Grace has been trying to rip Monroe apart for her misdeed, while the latter still has the upper-hand by injuring Grace’s neck. This could be added with some controversial shots of Grace’s appearance during her days as a bodybuilder. Last month at WWE NXT Heatwave 2025, Monroe defeated Jordynne Grace in a back-and-forth bout in what marked her first singles win in a WWE premium live event.