WWE NXT Championship will be on the line on next week’s weekly NXT episode on The CW, with the current champion taking on a future star-power of the show. As made official during last night’s NXT, Oba Femi will put his NXT title on the line against WWE LFG Season 1 winner Jasper Troy on the Tuesday, June 10 episode.

Next week’s WWE NXT will mark Troy’s second match on mainstay WWE television. Upon his debut last week, Troy ran over Dante Chen to secure a win in under four minutes, shortly after winning the first series of “WWE LFG: Legends and Future Greats” alongside former Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele on May 18.

Troy appeared on the following episode of WWE NXT to mark his arrival with an ambush on Femi, beginning a storyline after informing the champion that his days were numbered. The two finally came face-to-face last night, alongside Stevie Turner and Robert Stone, to make their title match official. They also signed the contract, after which WWE subsequently announced the title bout with a graphic.

For the record, Troy has been performing with the WWE since signing as part of the August 2022 Performance Center class. His original televised WWE debut took place in May as part of the WWE NXT Level Up, while he also worked on WWE house shows since May 2023. As for Femi, his most recent defense occurred against Myles Borne at the Battleground PLE on May 25.

Another title match is also set for the June 10 episode of WWE Raw with the North American Champion defending against Sean Legacy. The North American title will also be defended at this weekend’s WWE AAA Worlds Collide show, with the current North American champion Ethan Page going up against Je’Von Evans, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid in a Fatal-4-Way.

WWE NXT June 10 episode match card

The June 10 episode of WWE NXT will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, just two nights after the Money in the Bank weekend. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly show goes as follows,

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Jasper Troy

– NXT North American Champion (currently Ethan Page) defends against Sean Legacy

– The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) in action

– Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igw