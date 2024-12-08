WWE NXT will begin next year with the New Year’s Evil special event in Los Angeles, California. It will be a regular episode of NXT conducted under a theme rather than being a premium live event.

WWE announced during last night’s Deadline premium live event that WWE NXT New Year’s Evil will take place on January 7 in Los Angeles and that it will go down just one day after Raw’s premiere on Netflix at the Intuit Dome. For the Tuesday show, the exact venue has yet to be announced. However, it appears that two top championships of the NXT banner will be on the line.

It was announced during Deadline that two title matches would be taking place at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil as both the titles from men’s and women’s divisions will be on the line.

Giula and Oba Femi getting title shots at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025

In the main event of the WWE NXT Deadline 2024, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot.

As confirmed by WWE NXT General Manager Ava, Giulia will now get to challenge the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. This will be a rematch between the two from last October’s NXT debut on The CW.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 also featured the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil in the opening contest and Oba Femi (3) defeated Wes Lee (1), Je’Von Evans (2), Nathan Frazer (1), and Ethan Page (2) to grab a title shot at New Year’s Evil.

As such, Oba Femi will now challenge for the NXT Championship, currently held by Trick Williams. Femi was never supposed to compete in the Deadline premium live event in the first place, but he was announced to be a last-minute replacement for the currently injured Eddy Thorpe. Femi’s title match opportunity will go down at the New Year’s Evil episode.