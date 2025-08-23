Next week, WWE SmackDown will deliver its next installment from another international location, which turns out to be the same venue as the first-ever Clash in Paris premium live event just a day after. Two championships will be on the line on that night, one from the men’s and one from the women’s division.

The Secret Hervice will receive a title match, taking on Women’s Tag Team champions Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair with the titles hanging in the balance. This comes as an aftermath of what transpired on last night’s WWE SmackDown, where Piper Niven wrestled Charlotte Flair in a singles contest.

Flair had the Figure Eight applied to Niven for a potential submission win, but Chelsea Green raked Flair in the eyes, forcing her to release the hold. Niven took advantage of the distraction and delivered a Michinouk Driver on Flair to pick up one of the biggest wins of her career on WWE SmackDown. This non-title pinfall win secured a championship match for Secret Hervice where it’s likely that Green and Niven will represent the faction.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the women’s tag team titles on the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam Night One at MetLife Stadium on August 2. Two nights later on Raw, they defeated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a rematch to retain. Thus, the champions will go through with their second title defense on the next WWE SmackDown episode.

Sami Zayn will also get his shot against United States Champion Solo Sikoa just a day before Clash in Paris next Friday in Leon, France. Zayn was moved to the WWE SmackDown brand, making it clear that he was coming after Sikoa and his championship. Also, a number-one contender’s match for the WWE Tag Team titles goes down next week when The Street Profits take on Melo Don’t Miz. This week, The Street Profits defeated JC Mateo & Tonga Loa, while Melo Don’t Miz defeated the Motor City Machine Guns.

WWE SmackDown August 29 episode match card

Just a night before the Clash in Paris special event, WWE SmackDown will present the weekly episode from another international location, next Friday night on August 29, from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, Paris, France, and the current match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the United States Championship

– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) in a #1 Contender’s Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship