The latest addition to the match card for the coming episode of WWE NXT now has a three-way contest in it. This match was announced after a brawl ensued on the bygone episode of the show around the NXT Women’s Championship for which multiple contenders have now been gunning for.

In the main event segment of the June 11 WWE NXT episode, the show-closer witnessed a brawl among all the six competitors who will be competing in this tag team match. Roxanne Perez was celebrating her title retention from the Battleground PLE against Jordynne Grace in that segment when a flurry of female stars appeared at the ring and made their points on why they should be the next challenger for Perez’s title.

The performers then got engaged in the brawl which has now caused the three-way tag team bout in the women’s division for this week’s WWE NXT. The NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will team up with Lola Vice against the two other teams of Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, and Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx. No prize for the winning team has been announced, as of this writing.

Further announcements regarding the coming episode of WWE NXT have already been made during the bygone episode as Cody Rhodes revealed that this week, there will be a 25-man Battle Royal, which will feature wrestlers from different locker rooms to determine who Trick Williams will defend his title, against at Heatwave.

The information provided that wrestlers “from other locker rooms” may also take part in the match was a tease that some of the TNA stars could also enter battle royal based on the ongoing partnership between WWE NXT and TNA in recent times. Furthermore, Kelani Jordan will be seen in her first title defense with the Women’s NXT North American Title against Michin in the coming episode.

WWE NXT June 18 episode match card

The currently confirmed match lineup for next Tuesday’s June 18 WWE NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida goes as follows,

– Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan defends against Michin

– 25-man number one contender’s battle royal to determine new number-one contender for Trick Williams’ NXT Championship

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx