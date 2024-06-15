Speculations were previously there regarding WWE bringing back Bad Blood for a Peacock/WWE Network Specials. Now a source further confirms the fact that the officials are indeed thinking of resurrecting the show, the gimmick is speculated to be back, later this year in a currently empty time slot.

Originally introduced during the Attitude Era, Bad Blood gained prominence in the late 90 as the then WWF programming regularly hosted it as part of its In Your House chronology. The event mostly featured iconic Hell in a Cell matches involving top WWE superstars like Triple H, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley.

In an update, reports from PWInsider suggest that creative pitches have been made within the WWE to revive the Bad Blood name as it could be aligned with the currently empty October slot. The timing is significant as it marks the 20-year anniversary of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels from the same PPV which also featured the debut of the Kane character.

That match took place on October 5, 1997, and interestingly this year’s October 5 also falls on a Saturday when WWE usually airs its Peacock/WWE Network Specials. However, it will also be interesting if WWE does bring back this non-PG themed show in the modern era. The last Bad Blood was revived on WWE programming in 2003 and 2004.

WWE Bad Blood PPV is synonymous with Hell in a Cell matches

Apart from the above-mentioned Undertaker vs. HBK inaugural Hell in a Cell bout, Bad Blood also hosted a couple of more iconic such matches including Triple H vs. Kevin Nash in a Hell in a Cell match with Mick Foley as the special guest referee, and Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels in another Hell in a Cell match.

Assuming that Bad Blood will eventually be happening, the current WWE premium live event schedule listing goes as follows,

– Saturday, June 15, 2024: Clash at the Castle at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

– Saturday, July 6, 2024: Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Sunday, July 7, 2024: NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, August 3, 2024: SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– Saturday, August 31, 2024: Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– Saturday, October 5, 2024: WWE Bad Blood (Location TBA)

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada