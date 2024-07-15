Summerslam 2024 will be happening within three weeks from now on the WWE premium live event calendar. Being the second biggest show of the year, the anticipation among the fans is big around it where multiple big names are expected to make an appearance this also includes Roman Reigns although he is yet to come back from his ongoing hiatus in the WWE.

Most recently, the reports from PWInsider informed that the former undisputed WWE champion is anticipated to make his return by SummerSlam 2024. At one point, there were plans for him to come back 2-3 weeks before the August PLE, which means the time has already arrived for the anticipated return,

“As we mentioned on the No Name Show earlier this week, Roman Reigns is expected back by SummerSlam. As I noted on Wednesday, at one point the plan was for him to return 2-3 weeks before SummerSlam, which is about to be now.”

Summerslam 2024: Eight Matches Currently Projected For August WWE PLE

A further update on the situation was provided on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast where Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Roman Reigns’ status for SummerSlam 2024 and it was stated that while his appearance is assumed to be on the show, it is not confirmed yet, “It’s assumed but not confirmed.”

Survivor Series 2024: Rumored Date And Location Revealed For Annual WWE PLE

Currently confirmed matches for Summerslam 2024 PLE

Last Friday on SmackDown, the main event of SummerSlam 2024 was announced where Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa. Previously, many assumed that Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa would be the headliner but the feud could have been postponed for the time being as Roman is yet to show up on TV.

For the time being, the two King and Queen of the Ring winners of this year are slated to feature in two big title matches at Summerslam 2024 alongside the WWE Championship match that’s been confirmed on Smackdown. King of the Ring winner GUNTHER will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship held by Damian Priest while the Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax will go after the WWE Women’s Championship held by Bayley.

Rhea Ripley is also set to kick off this week’s episode of Raw to speak her mind which should announce the WWE Women’s World Championship match for Summerslam 2024 against the champion Liv Morgan.