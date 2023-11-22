WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Successfully Defended On November 21 Episode

A new Irish queen is emerging on the WWE NXT territory following the paths of Becky Lynch and her warrior-like attitude helped in retaining the women’s championship on last night’s episode. This happened despite the challenger attacking the champion heading into the match which essentially ensured that the latter doesn’t remain one hundred percent.

In the main event of the November 21 episode of WWE NXT, Lyra Valkyria retained her NXT Women’s Championship against Xia Li after pinning the challenger with a Michinoku Driver. The victory came even after Li had attacked Valkyria earlier in the show. Li kicked the champion in the head during her entrance which postponed the match in the final segment.

WWE NXT: Massive Fatal-4-Way Booked For November 28 Episode

NXT women’s title defended despite champion’s injury

The title defense was thus in jeopardy following that sneak attack, but Valkyria eventually came out to compete in the match after getting medically cleared to compete. Thus, Valkyria ended up showing her resiliency as a champion by competing in a non-100 percent state.

Last night’s title defense was the first successful defense in Valkyria’s short title reign. Interestingly, it came against someone who is feuding on Raw against Becky Lynch, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion from whom Valkyria won the title in the first place. In recent weeks, these trio have been involved in matches against each other on WWE show tapings.

NXT Deadline 2023: More Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared For WWE PLE

Lyra Valkyria won the WWE NXT Women’s Title from Becky Lynch

It was back on the main event of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night One that Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women’s Championship. When the match was going on, WWE brought Jade Cargill to sit on a throne to watch the action unfold which indicated Cargill’s debut on the third brand but that wasn’t the case.

Following that loss at Halloween Havoc, Becky Lynch stopped making appearances on WWE NXT to sum up her 2023 run on WWE’s third brand. During this run, THE MAN won the NXT Women’s Title for the very first time in her career to achieve one of her unfulfilled goals.

Becky passed the torch to her fellow countrywoman, last month who is doing her duties regularly by becoming a fighting champion. For the time being, she’d perhaps wait for her next opponent which will be determined on WWE NXT Deadline PLE via the Iron Survivor Challenge match.