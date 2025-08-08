Coming to the WWE after a super successful stint in All Elite Wrestling, Blake Monroe is indicating a significant shift in power around the WWE NXT women’s division. On her very first night, she sets her sights on the top women’s title of the division, and her intent still remains clear on pursuing the championship irrespective of the recent change in her TV character.

Being laser-focused on elevating herself in terms of presentation in and outside the ring, Blake Monroe is showcasing both confidence and strategic awareness as her initial days on WWE NXT are still in progress. As she continues to move forward with the “glamour revolution,” there’s also some unfinished business to be addressed in due course.

Speaking with Scott Johnson on Going Ringside with The Local Station, Blake Monroe made her intentions clear, and that’s to become the top title-holder under the WWE NXT banner,

“When I debuted, I said I would be the next NXT Women’s Champion. So, however things turn out after Evolution, I’ll certainly keep my eye on that.”

WWE NXT: Blake Monroe reveals animosity with Fatal Influence

Also, before pursuing championship glory, the former Mariah May from AEW has scores to settle with the Fatal Influence. On her first official night with the WWE NXT brand, she was jumped by the heel faction, whom she believes to be a thorn in her side.

“I definitely have a problem with Fatal Influence. I feel like they’ve been a thorn in my side since I debuted. And the glamour doesn’t take it lying down. So that’s their biggest mistake. And I will deal with every last one of them,” clarified Monroe in her statement.

WWE NXT GM Ava introduced Blake Monroe, FKA Mariah May, in AEW for her contract signing on the June 17 episode at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Soon after putting her signature on the dotted lines, Fatal Influence – NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx destroyed her in the ring to start the beef.

Since then, Monroe has turned heel by turning on her tag team partner, Jordynne Grace, at the Great American Bash. As of this writing, the two are booked to compete in a singles contest at the next WWE NXT premium live event, Heatwave.