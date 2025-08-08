Natalya Neidhart has been allowed to perform in cross-promotional events by the WWE during her latest run with the company ever since she re-signed a contract in the summer of 2024. That run will continue for her in AAA’s biggest event of the year, TripleMania XXXIII, which is set to take place on August 16 in Mexico.

Due to WWE’s purchase of the company earlier this year, a number of the main roster superstars will be making the trip for the event that will be shown live on WWE’s YouTube channel. Joining the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano for that special wrestling night will be none other than Natalya Neidhart, as she has been added to the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship match.

As per the official lineup revealed on social media, Natalya Neidhart will challenge the current champion Flammer for the title, alongside Faby Apache, in a three-way encounter. The two challengers in this match have already crossed paths, facing off in another three-way tag team match at a recent AAA Alianzas TV taping in Mexico City.

On that night, Natalya Neidhart and WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice defeated Apache and Lady Shani, and the team of Chik Tormenta and Dalys. If the veteran WWE Superstar does end up dethroning Flammer at TripleMania XXXIII, then it would be her first championship win in over four years, as she last held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Tamina in the summer of 2021.

¡Lucha por el Reina de Reinas 👑 en #Triplemania! Faby Apache vs @NatbyNature vs @LadyFlammer 16 de agosto EN VIVO por YouTube (Inglés y Español)@wweespanol pic.twitter.com/XqOe8rX0m2 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 7, 2025

Updates from Natalya Neidhart’s recent non-WWE appearances

As mentioned above, Natalya Neidhart has been traveling around various promotions and cities over the past few months for cross-brand matches. Over both WrestleMania and SummerSlam weekends, the WWE Superstar appeared for GCW at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport events, defeating TJPW star Miyu Yamashita and TNA Knockout Masha Slamovich, respectively, possessing a 2-0 record.

Natalya Neidhart also challenged Kenzie Page for the NWA World Women’s Championship at the NWA Crockett Cup event in May but failed to win the belt. She hasn’t captured a singles championship belt in eight years, with her last reign as a solo champion ending in 2017 upon dropping the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Naomi.