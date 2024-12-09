After coming back to action from a fatal injury, last week, Gigi Dolin will again be wrestling on WWE NXT’s latest upcoming episode. In a tag team match, the former Toxic Attraction member will team up with her latest buddy in the WWE, Tatum Paxley to do battle with Fatal Influence members Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne.

It’s assumed that the reigning women’s WWE NXT North American Champion Fallon Henley will be at the scene to distract the babyface team and support her cohorts, Nyx and Jayne. A couple of years ago, Dolin and Jayne were former members of Toxic Attraction led by ex-WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. They previously won the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships before splitting up.

WWE NXT: Two Championship Matches Set For New Year’s Evil 2025 Episode

This past weekend’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 featured the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil in the opening contest and Oba Femi (3) defeated Wes Lee (1), Je’Von Evans (2), Nathan Frazer (1), and Ethan Page (2) to grab a title shot.

As confirmed by WWE NXT General Manager Ava, Femi will now challenge Trick Williams at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil on January 7 in Los Angeles. In light of this big win at Deadline, Femi will also be there tomorrow night’s weekly episode on The CW to address the WWE Universe and the champion, Trick. As such, he’s already sent a blatant message to Trick following his win.

Giulia won the women’s counterpart at Deadline and she should also be there on the show while gearing up for the New Year’s Evil episode. Plus, Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans will go one-on-one after having a backstage confrontation after they both failed to win the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

WWE NXT December 10 episode Match Card

The December 10 episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Oba Femi appears

– Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne)

– Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans