This week’s episode of WWE NXT took place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, bringing the fallouts from this past weekend’s Deadline premium live event where women’s superstars again featured in the main event match. Plus, a former champion and a main roster star returned to the scene after staying out of action for almost a year.

In one of the pre-announced matches of WWE NXT, Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Jaxmyn Nyz with NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley) defeated Gigi Dolan & Tatum Paxley in a tag team bout. The match outcome was expected influenced by Henley’s involvement in the match.

The finishing sequence of this match on WWE NXT saw a set of outside interferences by Henley. Paxley got a hot tag in the match and she went for a top-rope move but Henley sent her off the top turnbuckle area into the mat. This led Jayne to hit the Rolling Encore on Paxley, and Jayne folded up Paxley for the pinfall.

The heel trio attacked Paxley after the match as Gigi Dolin tried to make a save, but Dolin was also caught in the numbers game by the Fatal Influence. Shotzi Blackheart then suddenly made her return to WWE NXT and cleaned house. Together with Paxley and Dolan, the babyface trio booted the heels out of the ring. This altercation is likely setting up a future six-woman tag team match.

Shotzi was out of action from WWE NXT since February

Shotzi has been out of action since February after she tore her ACL during a match that took place during a double taping of WWE NXT. She was challenging the-then NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in a match when the injury occurred, causing the match to be finished via the referee’s stoppage due to injury reasons. During this hiatus, Shotzi also received stem cell treatment in Mexico for a back injury.

Gigi Dolin also made her return from injury two weeks ago on WWE NXT, making the save for Paxley against Fatal Influence. To backfire against the heel faction, the two teamed together this week to take on Nyx and Dolin’s former tag team partner Jayne, but as noted above, they came up short, thanks to outside interference from Henley.