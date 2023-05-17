The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has moved one step closer to recapturing her title. On the latest episode of NXT, Perez booked her spot in the semifinals of the ongoing NXT Women’s Championship Tournament. She defeated Jacy Jayne in a quarterfinal match to secure that spot.

The closing moments of the match saw Perez dodging a kick from Jayne before delivering a kick of her own and then quickly following it up with her Pop Rox finisher for the pinfall win. Soon after the match, Jayne was attacked by her current rival Gigi Dolin.

Now, Perez will face Tiffany Stratton in the semifinal match on next Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Stratton staked her claim after defeating Gigi Dolin, last week in the first quarterfinal match of the tournament.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez advanced to Title Tournament semis

On the other side of the tournament bracket, Perez’s former best buddy and tag team partner Cora Jade will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria. The latter secured her spot, last week by winning the quarterfinal match scheduled for her while this week on WWE NXT, Cora Jade defeated Fallon Henley in the opening match to advance to the semis.

The tournament for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship was announced after Indi Hartwell relinquished the title. There were dual reasons for the same as she moved to the main roster during the WWE 2023 draft and she had also been dealing with a leg injury from her last successful title defense in a ladder match. The final of the tournament will be taking place at the next NXT premium live event, Battleground on May 28.

Apart from the semifinal matches set for next week, a loaded match card has been announced via two more matches. Noam Dar will take on Nathan Frazer after the latter forced him into a match at Battleground with Dragon Lee. Plus, Tank Ledger and Hank Walker will go through a test in a singles contest before they could form a tag team in the future.

WWE NXT May 23, 2023 Episode Match Card

With that, the match card for the May 23 episode of WWE NXT stands as follows,

– Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker

– Nathan Frazer vs. Noam Dar

– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinal: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria –

– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinal: Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton