The injury season continues in the WWE with Liv Morgan joining the list. Being the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, a scheduled title defense on this week’s Raw was henceforth canceled. Her tag team partner competed in a singles match as a replacement but then she was attacked by a returnee.

Originally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were scheduled to defend their titles against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on Raw. WWE Official Adam Pearce announced backstage during Raw that the scheduled title defense against Deville and Green had been postponed due to the above-mentioned injury.

On that note, Fightful Select informed that Liv Morgan had picked up an injury during a successful title defense against Damage CTRL’s Bayley and Dakota Kai on Friday night’s SmackDown. There is no word on when this scheduled title match will happen. Also, it’s yet to be seen if the injured superstar is in any condition to be in action shortly.

Liv Morgan missed a fan meet session before Raw May 15 Episode

It has also been noted that Liv Morgan was reportedly scheduled for a meet and greet on Monday morning before Raw in Greensboro but she was pulled from that event and replaced by Dolph Ziggler. At this moment, there is no word on how severe the injury is or when we could expect her to make the in-ring comeback.

The top Raw Superstar didn’t respond to her injury news, but she tweeted out a picture of her and Rodriguez posing with the tag championships, which they captured on the April 10 episode of Raw by defeating Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

In Liv Morgan’s absence, her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez competed in a singles contest against Chelsea Green. After Rodriguez got the pinfall win over Green and she was making her way back to the back through the ramp, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler pounced on her with an attack.

The two were absent from WWE programming seen since their win in the Women’s Showcase match at WrestleMania 39. Via that win, the duo was supposed to be the front-runner to get a shot at the women’s tag team championship. But due to Ronda’s injury that didn’t happen and the team of Liv Morgan-Raquel Rodriguez won that title after Wrestlemania.