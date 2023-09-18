WWE Australia Premium Live Event To Be Announced For Early 2024

WWE premium live event strategies were positively changed after Nick Khan got to handle the duties of the WWE CEO and President. He was the one to change the term pay-per-view and use the new term for the monthly WWE Network/Peacock specials. New locations to get monetary benefits are being scouted in international locations while gimmick-based events have been minimalized.

That being said, a new WWE premium live event is expected to be announced in Australia. This show on the eastern side of the world has been under speculation for a long time and now it appears to become a reality early next year.

Spoiler On Roman Reigns Around WWE Wrestlemania 40 Premium Live Event

WWE premium live event planned in Australia before AFL season

Per the reports from The Sunday Times, the Cook Government and WWE are just days away from announcing a major WWE premium live event to be hosted at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. This show is expected to take place in early 2024, on the road to WrestleMania 40. Since Royal Rumble was announced in January and WWE doesn’t conduct PLEs in March, this new PLE could be announced in February.

The Great Khali’s Return At Superstar Spectacle 2023 Appreciated By Top WWE Star

Several outlets are reporting that WWE is likely to host an event in Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Fightful Select reported that WWE officials traveled to Australia this year to discuss a potential major show pic.twitter.com/3TxbMHs63k — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 17, 2023

It was also noted that the WWE premium live event in Australia will go down before the start of the AFL season in late March. Meanwhile, WWE is ready to achieve a new record via a new stadium which has a capacity of 70,000 for concerts and this capacity could be enhanced.

The last WWE premium live event/pay-per-view in Australia was Super ShowDown 2018, which was main-evented by The Undertaker vs. Triple H. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was also present at the show which insinuated his comeback match, a month later. Plus, top stars like John Cena, Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins, and more were in attendance at the show.

Royal Rumble 2024 Date And Location Officially Announced By WWE

Confirmed WWE premium live event schedule

– WWE No Mercy 2023 (September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California)

– WWE Fastlane 2023 (October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana)

– WWE Crown Jewel 2023 (November 4, Name & Location TBD)

– WWE Survivor Series 2023 (November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois)

– WWE Royal Rumble 2024 (January 27 at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida)

– WWE Wrestlemania 40 (April 6/7 from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

– WWE Wrestlemania 41 (US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Date TBD)