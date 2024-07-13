With Summerslam 2024 waiting within three weeks in the WWE premium live event calendar, the card for the second biggest show of the year is gradually falling in place. For the time being, the two King and Queen of the Ring winners of this year are slated to feature in two big title matches at the PLE while the WWE Championship match has also been confirmed on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

An update regarding the full match card of Summerslam 2024 has been provided via Dave Meltzer on this week’s episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter where it was indicated that there are currently eight matches slated to be on the match card of the PLE that are either already announced or are expected to be shortly.

Two of these matches at Summerslam 2024 are confirmed as King of the Ring winner GUNTHER will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship held by Damian Priest while the Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax will go after the WWE Women’s Championship held by Bayley. As for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes will defend against Solo Sikoa as confirmed on Smackdown.

As for the additional matches expected for Summerslam 2024, Logan Paul will defend the United States Championship against LA Knight after the latter signed the contract for that match on the July 12 SmackDown episode while Bron Breakker is set for a rematch against Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship after losing to Zayn at Money in the Bank. Ilja Dragunov is involved in the Zayn/Breakker storyline which could make this bout a triple threat.

Furthermore, Rhea Ripley has returned from an injury to challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship at the Summerslam 2024 weekend assuming that she is cleared to compete. The battleground for CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has long been set for the PLE. Additionally, a women’s tag team match could also be announced in due course.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE Confirmed Match Card

WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. Following this week’s Smackdown, three matches for the annual WWE PLE has been announced as given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE yet-to-be-confirmed Match Card

– United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler or Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre