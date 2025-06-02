With WWE’s expansion not being a secret, WWE premium live events have become global in recent years and thereby the schedule has also become packed, even more. Following the biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania, WWE has so much loaded schedule that barely has the room to host the annual exciting tradition of the Draft.

Starting the month of June, one of the big-five WWE premium live events in the form of Money in the Bank 2025 is scheduled, this weekend in Los Angeles, California while Night of Champions will be waiting, later this month, bringing Wrestlemania-like grandeur in Saudi Arabia. Not to mention, the all-women Evolution followed by Summerslam will also shortly be waiting.

As such, the concern now is that these endless shows could be lessening the weightage for a WWE premium live event where the fans would feel special, for real. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked by Garrett Gonzales about WWE’s loaded PLE calendar and the negative aspects that come with it.

WWE premium live events might start missing their substantial value

Meltzer acknowledged the same by saying that promoting each of these WWE premium live events as special has hurt fan engagement. An example was cited in the form of Backlash France where nothing really special had happened,

“They’re running so many big shows now that everything’s starting to feel the same. Like, Backlash in France looked amazing — the crowd was insane, the presentation was top-tier — but when you actually watched it, it didn’t feel like anything really happened that mattered long-term. It looked cool, but it wasn’t consequential.”

The newly introduced Worlds Collide WWE premium live event was then mentioned which used to serve as a unique crossover event. But now, it’s been sand-witched between two larger shows and it might offer less significance. As such, Meltzer believes that WWE goes back-and-forth on making the fans believe each of the PLEs is special but they can’t really provide a set-up, after all.

A similar concern was relayed to Fightful Select via one top talent who wasn’t convinced about Evolution’s inclusion in the WWE premium live event schedule. She feels that the event wasn’t necessary at all, noting that the company is already having a packed PLE calendar and they might not be aware of what they would actually do with the show.