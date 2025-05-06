Three overall matches have already been announced for the upcoming edition of WWE Raw following this weekend’s Backlash premium live event. In one of the possible headliners for the weekly Netflix show, two former leaders of Bullet Club will square off in a singles match on the Monday, May 12 edition.

AJ Styles will take on Finn Balor on next week’s WWE Raw in a match that was set up via a backstage segment on this week’s episode. Following the WWE Backlash 2025 match confirmation featuring Dominik Mysterio and Penta for the former’s Intercontinental Championship, AJ Styles crashed the party for Dom and his Judgment Day cohorts.

Styles showed up in Judgment Day’s locker room on WWE Raw and told Dirty Dom that he was also coming for the IC Title. Dom told Finn Balor to take care of AJ since they have a history of their own in and out of the WWE. Finn wasn’t happy with this theory at first, but then said that he was just kidding and said that he’ll handle Styles which led to the singles match announcement.

In a promo session, this week on WWE Raw, Roxanne Perez said that IYO SKY’s run at the top of the women’s division will be short. Later that night, the WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY defeated Roxanne Perez in a non-title match. After the match was over, Roxanne showed respect to IYO, but it was a ruse, after all.

The setup saw IYO being distracted by Perez’s gestures as Giulia attacked IYO from behind in the ring. Roxanne soon joined Giulia, causing a two-on-one beatdown for the former DAMAGE CTRL member. Rhea Ripley wasn’t present on WWE Raw for her tour to Australia, and henceforth, no one was there to save IYO from the heels.

As a result of the attack, Women’s World Champion IYO SKY will be in action on next week’s WWE Raw as she teams up with Rhea Ripley against Roxanne Perez and Giulia in a tag team match. In another tag bout, Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders will look to get back on track on the World Tag Team titles hunt as they face Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of American Made.

WWE Raw May 12 episode match card

WWE Raw May 12 episode will air live on Netflix from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, bringing all the fallout from the Backlash premium live event set for this weekend. The currently announced match card for the weekly show goes as follows,

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

– The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed)

– WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Giulia