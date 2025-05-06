An eventful episode of WWE Raw aired, this week, serving as the go-home edition for the annual Backlash premium live event. Featuring four returns on the show in the form of Rusev (return match in WWE), and three former world heavyweight champions – Gunther, CM Punk & Sheamus, the show also saw a rare world title match in the main event. Plus, a brawl also broke out between two friend-turned-foes.

As announced before WWE Raw, Becky Lynch came out on the show for a promo session, barging through a segment featuring The New Day. In her promo, she questioned why the fans treated her like the bad guy, because she was the victim in the situation. When she returned at WrestleMania, everyone lost their minds, and a woman in the crowd even had tears of joy.

Taking credit for attacking the garbage that Bayley is, Becky further noted how she was in charge of recycling (referring to Lyra Valkyria). Valkyria was allegedly less offensive than regular garbage, but she was still garbage. Becky then went personal on WWE Raw by saying that Valkyria didn’t have a dream or a title if not for Lynch, and she wouldn’t even have her fiancé if not for her.

Valkyria expectedly interrupted the session on WWE Raw and advised her to stop the repeated act. She had a problem with Lynch claiming any credit for her success. Valkyria reminded how Lynch went on holiday as she made history. Not only that, she’s already defended the title more times than Lynch has shown up for work this year.

WWE Raw: Lyra Valkyria took out Becky Lynch with Nightwing

Valkyria further stated that Lynch must hate the fact that she was the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and Lynch better enjoy second place. Lynch tried a cheap shot, but Valkyria saw it coming and tackled her to start a brawl on WWE Raw. The officials pulled them apart away, but they again engaged in an altercation which ended with Valkyria putting out Lynch with Nightwing.

On the April 28 episode of WWE Raw, a similar intense promo battle went down between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch before their match for the women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash 2025 was made official. This comes after Lynch turned heel on Valkyria in the post-Wrestlemania edition after the duo dropped the women’s tag team titles.