One of the most dominant champions of the modern era on the female roster, Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate her title on WWE Raw, last week. Now several superstars will be battling for that title in the coming episode of the show as announced, last night.

Through a commercial that aired on the latest episode of SmackDown, it was announced that the April 22 episode of WWE Raw will witness a battle royal to crown the new Women’s World Champion.

As seen in the vignette, multiple active WWE Raw roster members will get to compete for the relinquished championship to become the new champion. As of this writing, WWE has confirmed the following names for the match while there are speculations that there could be a couple of surprises,

Becky Lynch (will make her return since WrestleMania 40)

Liv Morgan

Nia Jax

Maxxine Dupri

Chelsea Green

Natalya

Katana Chance

Indi Hartwell

Zoey Stark

Kayden Carter

Candice LeRae

Shayna Baszler

Xia Li (is now released by the WWE following SmackDown)

Tegan Nox

Piper Niven

Ivy Nile

In the first hour of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley vacated the title as her arm was in a sling while entering the ring. She informed us that following Liv Morgan’s attack on the post-Wrestlemania episode, she had no choice but to be on the shelf for “quite a few months” which caused the title to be relinquished in the first place.

After Rhea Ripley vacated the title in the ring, she also sent a warning to whoever holds the title when she comes back, saying she’ll be coming back for blood. However, that wasn’t the end of the segment as Liv Morgan came out after the promo but was held back by security to prohibit any sort of physical confrontation with Ripley on WWE Raw. For the time being, Morgan is seemingly the favorite to become the new champion.

WWE Raw April 22 Episode Match Card

The April 22 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and apart from the battle royal, a couple of more segments have been confirmed for the show including a championship matchup,

– Battle royal to determine new Women’s World Champion

– World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) defend against DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

– Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh vs. Andrade & Ricochet