WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Wins Last Woman Standing Match On March 18 Episode

The feud between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax has been one long-standing and it had also reached its conclusion point en route to Wrestlemania 40. The two previously collided on Raw in 2024 and secured two separate matches which also led them in a physically battering situation. Now in the rubber match, both women collided to settle their differences in a last-woman standing match on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

As seen in the match on the March 18 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch got engaged in another highly physical encounter against her behemoth opponent as the match went all over ringside and involved a variety of foreign objects like chairs, steel steps, kendo sticks, tables, ladders, and even a fire extinguisher.

The two wanted to cause as much pain as they could on each other, the final laugh went to THE MAN. As seen in the closing moments of the match, Becky Lynch put down her adversary after a Man Handle Slam on the table. Jax had no clue where she was as her opponent further smashed her through a leg drop through the table from on top of a ladder. Nia was unable to get back on her feet through the referee’s 10-count to come up short.

Becky Lynch had a staredown with Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw

The big win on the Road to Wrestlemania 40 boosted Becky Lynch’s confidence but she didn’t get to celebrate much after the contest. Her celebrations were quickly cut short by the arrival of her opponent from the Show of Shows. The WWE Women’s World champion, Rhea Ripley marched straight to the ring to confront her which ensued a staredown between the two.

In addition to her big matchup at Show of Shows, Becky Lynch is also waiting for the upcoming release of her memoir “Not Your Average Average Girl.” Last month, she won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to go to WWE WrestleMania 40 for the Women’s World Championship. She made history with the win as she now has the most gimmick match wins among WWE women’s roster members.