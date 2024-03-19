Wrestlemania 40: CM Punk Confirms His Status At WWE PLE

For weeks now, the status of CM Punk has been under speculation at Wrestlemania 40 set for early April. Given his injury status, he’s in no condition to wrestle on the show but he’s not either fully opted out of the equation which kept the hopes alive to have him on board. Now, he has fully confirmed his status at the PLE and it’s something positive.

During the March 18 episode of Raw, a video package aired that highlighted the career of CM Punk and it was affirmed that he will have an appearance on the March 25 episode of Raw scheduled from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Moving on, the Best in the World had an opportunity to speak about his presence at WrestleMania 40. He proudly declared that whether invited or not, he would be there given that the Show of Shows would not fully reach its glory without his presence. However, he won’t be able to get involved in any sort of physical capacity.

Prior to this, WWE also has CM Punk advertised to make a return on the final Raw before WrestleMania 40 in Brooklyn on April 1st at the Barclays Center. The show having the final builds for the biggest PLE of the year was supposed to witness the former WWE Champion’s first WWE TV appearance on Raw since the post-Royal Rumble episode but now it’s been preponed to next week.

During his final appearance on Raw, Punk announced his triceps injury and got attacked by Drew McIntyre. On WWE prospect, CM Punk was last seen at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference, where he worked as a Host of the show. He also appeared in attendance at the recent UFC 298 PPV only to be heavily booed by the fans present for the MMA event.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 takes place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The confirmed match card for the event is given below,

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match: Finn Balor and Damian Priest (c) vs. New Catch Republic vs. The New Day vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. TBA

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)