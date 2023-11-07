WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Refutes Historic Rivalry On November 6 Episode Before Injury

Heading into the close of 2023, WWE has started to deal with injuries and that includes one of the top names from Raw, Becky Lynch. The former NXT Women’s Champion appeared to face an issue at the most recent live event conducted by the company. As a result, she was ruled out of action from the latest episode of Raw.

As seen on the latest episode of WWE’s flagship show, Nia Jax came face to face with Becky Lynch in a backstage segment. Jax bragged about breaking her past adversary’s face 5 years ago. In reply, she reminded Nia of what happened after that incident,

“I went on to win the main event of WrestleMania and you went on to get fired.”

This famous incident happened five years ago as Becky Lynch was scheduled to face Ronda Rousey in a one-on-one matchup at Survivor Series 2023. Jax’s direct punch to the face of Becky pulled her out of the match but that night also gave birth to THE MAN moniker who would eventually go on to headliner Wrestlemania 35 alongside Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch missed a battle royal on Raw due to injury

Becky Lynch was scheduled to feature in a 14-women battle royal on this Monday’s Raw to determine the number one contender for Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series. But while making the entrance, Xia Li attacked her from behind. She was subsequently pulled from the match as she wasn’t cleared to compete. Raw general manager Adam Pearce also pulled Xia from the Battle Royal as well.

Survivor Series 2023: WWE Confirms Men’s WarGames Match For PLE

If recent reports are any indications then it was WWE’s kayfabe way to write Becky Lynch off the scheduled match. On Sunday, November 5th, WWE Superstars participated in a house show in Springfield, Massachusetts, featuring members of the Raw and SmackDown roster. THE MAN squared off against Natalya in a singles contest and picked up the win. But after the match, the winner was observed talking to a medic and displaying a slight limp.

Survivor Series 2023: Fresh Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

Becky seen in ring talking to a medic after her match with natalya, before getting up and limping. I really hope she's okay! #WWESpringfield #BeckyLynch #THEMAN 🎥 @BaddestOTP pic.twitter.com/1IvMWYeuWA — Becky Lynch Updates (@beckyBLcentral) November 6, 2023

This post-match interaction of Becky Lynch with a medic and her visible limp raised concerns about her status among her fanbase. No official statement regarding this potential injury was given on WWE’s part. We can only assume that this is a minor issue that won’t put the superstar on the shelf for a long time.